Team of the week: The best from the Premiership, PRO14 and Super Rugby combine

Charles Piutau breaks for Bristol

The best from the Premiership, PRO14 and Super Rugby combine in our latest team of the week...

15. Charles Piutau (Bristol)

Piutau is such a danger with ball in hand and once again showed his attacking prowess from the back. Set up Vui for his opening try with a wonderful break. Beat eight defenders and put in some solid tackles - most notable bringing down lock Elliot Stooke to stop a certain try.

14. Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath)

Would be disappointed to be on the losing side, but he was excellent for Bath with ball in hand. Made some trademark breaks down the wing and always looked dangerous.

13.Vince Aso (Hurricanes)

4 - Vince Aso (@Hurricanesrugby) made four try assists in today's #HURvSUN #SuperRugby game, equalling the record for the most in a single @SuperRugby game in the last decade (SP Marais - 2017, Beauden Barrett - 2017, Ihaia West - 2018 & Richie Mo'unga - 2019). Provider. pic.twitter.com/D6CDrI4yqA — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 29, 2020

Really cut loose against the Sunwolves who seemed unable to lay a hand on him. Ended the day with four try assists along with seven defenders beaten and 120m of running!

12. Sam Bedlow (Bristol)

Strong hard running was the order of the day and Bedlow was at his barnstorming best. Nothing too fancy, just carried hard into contact and was big in defence too.

11. Kobus van Wyk (Hurricanes)

Kobus van Wyk heading for the try line

The former Stormers winger scored a hat-trick on his debut for the 'Canes as they demolished the Sunwolves.

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

A mention for Callum Sheedy who was excellent for Bristol and Exeter's Joe Simmonds, but Smith produced a man of the match performance to help Harlequins beat the Chiefs. Would have been disappointed with letting Exeter in for their first try with some poor defence but bounced back. His pace has always caused problems for defences but he has really developed a smart rugby brain. Scored a great try and was excellent with the boot - both tactically and from the tee.

9. Dan Robson (Wasps)

Dan Robson chips ahead for Wasps

A timely reminder to Eddie Jones what Robson is capable of as he was key for Wasps as they fought back against London Irish. His kicking game was excellent - two of his chips resulted in tries for Ben Harris and Jacob Umaga - while he scored one of his own too.

1. Peter Dooley (Leinster)

The Leinster pack set the mood for their 55-19 drubbing of Glasgow winning a scrum penalty from the off. Ryan Baird may have got all the headlines, but Dooley quietly got on with his job and produced a strong 60 minutes.

2. Anaru Rangi (Rebels)

Anaru Rangi of the Rebels

An aggressive but controlled performance from Rangi who was a dynamo for the Rebels. Never stopped working and did well to get back to make a try saving cover tackle. Carried well and helped the Rebels dominate the Highlanders upfront.

3. Karl Tu'inukuafe (Blues)

The Blues went to Cape Town and handed the Stormers their first loss of the season. The Stormers have had it all their own way come scrum time, but the Blues really attacked them here with Tu'inukuafe putting in a good shift.

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Ryan Baird celebrates his hat-trick for Leinster

A hat-trick hero for Leinster as they battered sorry Glasgow 55-19. Baird was everywhere. The youngster is a wonderful player to watch with ball in hand as he has plenty of pace and some nifty footwork for a big lad. Carried 21 times and ruled the skies at the line-out too.

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

The Blues skipper led from the front for the Blues - massive in defence and made a couple of breaks. Edges Bath's Elliot Stooke.

Patrick Tuipulotu led from the front for the Blues

6. Jono Ross (Sale)

A defensive machine who wasted no time in setting out Sale's store with a monster tackle early on. Went onto make 18 in total - not missing one. Had a massive influence on this game. Keeps Bristol's Chris Vui out.

7. Steven Luatua (Bristol)

A brilliant performance from the former All Black! Was menace at the breakdown where he won multiple turnovers and slowed Bath's ball down. Tackled strongly and played a great linking game - his offload helped set up their winning try too. A mention for the Dragons No 7 Taine Basham who was impressive as well.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter)

Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs is tackled by Tom Penny of Harlequin

Put in a massive shift for the Chiefs against Quins. Was their go-to man for carries, topped the tackle count with 20 and beat eight defenders as well. Edges out Sharks No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.