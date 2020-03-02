Celtic and Doddie Weir to host MND fundraising match

Celtic Foundation's Tony Hamilton, Doddie Weir OBE and Neil Lennon officially launch the Lions' Roar Charity Match

Celtic and rugby legend Doddie Weir will join forces to host a fundraising football match to support research and other initiatives aimed at tackling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The Celtic FC Foundation and the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation have organised the Lions' Roar Charity Match, which will take place at Celtic Park on Friday, May 8, the night before the Scottish Cup Final.

The Lions' Roar Charity Match



🏟️ Celtic Park

📅 08/05/20

⌚️ 7pm



The worlds of football, rugby and entertainment join forces, United Against MND!



The worlds of football, rugby and entertainment will combine to raise funds which will be equally split between both foundations, with the money raised for Celtic FC Foundation done so in memory of club legend Jimmy Johnstone, who died of MND in 2006.

Johnstone scored 130 goals in 515 appearances for the Hoops and was one of the 'Lisbon Lions' as Celtic famously became the first British club to win the European Cup when they defeated Inter Milan 2-1 on May 25 1967.

Doddie Weir OBE earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour of South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

In June 2017, Weir revealed he was suffering from MND and has since worked tirelessly to earn funds through his foundation to aid research into the causes of MND, investigate potential cures and to support individuals suffering from MND.

Agnes Johnstone, Jimmy's widow said: "Our family is so honoured that Jimmy's legacy and memory is now being used in such a positive way to help others.

"Like Doddie, Jimmy faced a huge fight against MND and he tackled his challenge with real courage and determination.

"We would like to thank Celtic and Doddie for all their great work in supporting the fight against MND. Doddie is a true inspiration to us all and our family are watching with genuine admiration.

"We hope as many people as possible support Doddie and Celtic through this great event, so that so many other deserving people can benefit."

Jimmy Johnstone was part of the Lisbon Lions side that won the European Cup in 1967

"It is a great honour and privilege to have the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation associated with Celtic and their long-established charity, Celtic FC Foundation," Weir said at the launch of the event, which also saw Celtic manager Neil Lennon in attendance.

"We have only been in existence for less than three years, but in that time we have raised over £5m, all of which has gone to helping in the fight against MND, in the shape of funding towards research across the country, extensive drug trials, the purchasing of drugs, and, to directly help fellow MND sufferers and their families.

"For many of us, MND first came to our attention more than a decade ago when Celtic and Scotland legend Jimmy Johnstone eventually succumbed to this horrible condition.

"Little was known about MND then compared to now, however, in terms of a cure or positive treatment, little has advanced on that front.

"Other high-profile sportsmen have had their lives blighted and ultimately ended by MND, thus far, an incurable disease. However, our fight to find a cure will continue, but to achieve that we must keep MND and our battle against it in the public eye, something this footballing spectacle will achieve.

"What do I know about football? Well, I am very proud about having represented Stow Amateurs as goalkeeper - played one, one clean sheet. And then retirement!

"But some of those participating in this match carved a career for club and country and I'm sure will show they have lost none of their magic on the night."

Doddie Weir won 61 caps for Scotland and played for the British and Irish Lions

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell also gave his support to the Lions' Roar Charity Match.

"Everyone at Celtic is delighted to be staging and supporting Celtic FC Foundation and the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation in this fantastic event, with two great men in our thoughts," he said.

"Doddie is a true sporting great, a Scotland hero and a man of immense courage. He is someone who is demonstrating such determination and his vision of helping others while facing such adversity is truly inspirational and should be applauded by us all.

"Likewise, our very own Jimmy Johnstone dealt with his own fight with such dignity and humility. Jimmy will always be remembered as our Greatest Ever Player, but also as a truly great man with such strength of character.

"On May 8, we will honour and celebrate the courage and spirit of two great men and at the same time all join forces to make a positive difference to the lives of so many more.

"We hope that as many people as possible join us in supporting this great event, fans of any team across rugby or football, new visitors to Celtic Park, indeed anyone who wants to be part of a wonderful cause and fantastic tribute to two great sporting icons."