Mako Vunipola: England prop self-isolating as coronavirus precaution and will miss Wales match

Mako Vunipola will miss England's match against Wales

Mako Vunipola will miss England's Six Nations match with Wales on Saturday as he is self-isolating as a coronavirus precaution after returning to England from Tonga via Hong Kong.

The Saracens prop missed the 24-12 win over Ireland on February 23 after travelling to Tonga for undisclosed family reasons, but was set to return to the fold after being included in an extended 34-man training squad on Monday.

However, travellers returning from areas where the virus is prevalent, Hong Kong being one, are being asked to self-isolate if they have symptoms. It is believed Vunipola has shown no symptoms of the illness, with his absence from the England set-up a precaution.

"Mako is not in camp on medical grounds," an RFU spokesperson said. "He is not sick, but it is a precaution."

Vunipola's absence means Joe Marler and Ellis Genge will be loosehead options at Twickenham for England head coach Eddie Jones this weekend.

Quizzed on whether the 29-year-old would play any further part in the 2020 Six Nations, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot added: "We will take it week by week."

"We were excited to have him back, he is a great presence and a very experienced player, but we have great depth in our looseheads and they have been playing well,

"We will give the guys a go who were there. Mako is a world-class player, but the guys have been doing a great job."