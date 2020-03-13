Sale Sharks vs Harlequins: Premiership Rugby Cup final to go ahead

The AJ Bell Stadium will host the Premiership Rugby Cup final at the weekend

Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale Sharks and Harlequins on Sunday at Sale's AJ Bell Stadium will go ahead as planned.

Premiership Rugby says the decision was made on current advice and following consultation with both clubs amid fears of coronavirus.

In a statement, they said: "The welfare of our fans, players and staff is our first concern, and we are working in close contact with DCMS, Public Health England and the World Health Organisation; following all the experts' advice.

"Based on this advice, and in consultation with the teams, we have decided to run the Premiership Rugby Cup this Sunday at the AJ Bell Stadium as planned.

"We will continue to work closely with the government on a schedule for the remainder of the season, should the guidance on sporting events change.

"We will keep updating our plans with new information as it is released, and ensure our clubs and fans are updated with developments as soon as they happen."

Wales' Six Nations clash against Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday also goes ahead this weekend, despite coronavirus concerns.