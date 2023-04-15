Gallagher Premiership: Harlequins and Northampton Saints keep play-off hopes alive with convincing wins

Northampton's Fraser Dingwall (right) celebrates after scoring for Northampton Saints against Saracens

Round-up of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action as Northampton Saints beat 14-man Saracens and Harlequins defeated Newcastle Falcons.

Northampton Saints 38-29 Saracens

Northampton moved above London Irish and back up to fourth in the table after taking full advantage of Duncan Taylor's 10th-minute red card to beat an understrength Saracens side. Saracens only named three first-choice players in their starting line-up at Franklin's Gardens, as director of rugby Mark McCall chose to rotate his squad, and Saints received a further boost when Scotland international Taylor was sent off early on for a high shot on Fin Smith.

Despite having the numerical advantage for much of the game, Northampton were made to work hard before finally claiming an eighth consecutive home victory in the Premiership, as well as bringing an end to Saracens' run of six successive wins at Franklin's Gardens.

Alex Moon, Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fraser Dingwall and Smith all scored tries for the home side, with Smith adding four conversions, as they kept themselves in the running for a semi-final spot for a second season running.

Rotimi Segun, who in fact opening the scoring, crossed for two of Saracens' four tries, with Theo Dan and Manu Vunipola grabbing the others, the latter adding three conversions and a penalty.

Harlequins 48-20 Newcastle Falcons

Harlequins scored eight-tries against bottom side Newcastle Falcons to go sixth - seven points behind Northampton - and keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Two Tries by Alex Dombrandt and further scores from Andre Esterhuizen, Louis Lynagh, Josh Bassett, Dino Lamb, Joe Marchant and Fin Baxter ensured the two-time Premiership champions eventually ran out comfortable winners at the Twickenham Stoop.

They were made to work hard for the result by Newcastle, however, as tries from Mateo Carreras and Freddie Lockwood left the match finely poised at 22-20 as it went into its closing stages.

However, Quins rallied with four tries in the final 10 minutes to surge clear in what was a successful return to action for England prospect Louis Lynagh, who was in the side for the first time this season after a long-term knee injury.

Centre Marchant made his final appearance at The Stoop before he joins Stade Francais next season, and his try was one of the most popular acts of the day, although he also missed the final conversion from in front of the posts.