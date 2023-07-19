British & Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith signs contract extension at Harlequins

Harlequins confirm England and British & Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith has signed a contract extension

Harlequins have confirmed that England and British & Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith has signed a contract extension.

The Harlequins Academy product has agreed a contract extension which will see the 24-year-old remain in Quins colours beyond the 2023/24 season.

Smith has since achieved 21 caps for England, scoring 152 points. Following another impressive 2022/23 season for Quins, which saw the fly-half reach 1,000 Premiership points, Smith has been selected in Steve Borthwick's Rugby World Cup training squad.

Commenting on his new contract, Smith said: "I love the club, it's been my home since the age of 14 and I want to repay the faith shown in me and help Quins win trophies. We have unfinished business, we want to challenge for titles and create more memories for our supporters.

"The club has always been a very special place for me and my family. Working my way through the Academy and into the senior squad has been a great experience and I have loved every minute of it. I can't wait to pull on the Quarters next season and run out at The Stoop."

Director of Rugby Billy Millard commented: "We're delighted Marcus has extended his contract. He is a key member of our squad who displays outstanding commitment to his training and game development. We're looking forward to the impact Marcus will have in Quins colours next season and beyond."