Antoine Dupont and Bundee Aki among nominees for World Rugby men's player of the year

Bundee Aki helped Ireland make the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup

Ireland centre Bundee Aki is among four nominees for the World Rugby men's player of the year, along with France captain Antoine Dupont and World Cup finalists Eben Etzebeth from South Africa and New Zealand's Ardie Sevea.

The winner is set to be announced in Paris on Sunday, the day after South Africa and New Zealand meet in the World Cup final. Both teams are aiming to become the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup for a fourth time.

Aki enjoyed a superb tournament in France despite Ireland's disappointing quarter-final exit; he led the attack stats through the pool phase, while scrum-half Dupont, who won the award in 2021, could not lead his side past the Springboks on home soil.

Lock Etzebeth will be a strong candidate with his powerful displays in the second row, a feature of the Springboks form this year, but loose-forward Sevea has been a key player for the All Blacks this tournament.

The nominations for breakthrough player of the year include two New Zealanders in wing Mark Tele'a and prop Tamaiti Williams. South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok, who did not make his side's match-day 23 for the World Cup final on Saturday, and French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey are the other nominees for the award.

France captain Antoine Dupont is also nominated for World Rugby men's player of the year award

Fiji's Simon Raiwalui is in the running for coach of the year after leading his side to a World Cup quarter-final and victory over England at Twickenham. But he faces tough competition with Andy Farrell (Ireland), Ian Foster (New Zealand) and Jacques Nienaber (South Africa) also up for the award.

The nominees for women's player of the year, and several other categories, are set be announced after the November 4 finish of the WXV tournament that is being staged in New Zealand.