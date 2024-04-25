 Skip to content

Women's Six Nations: England's Red Roses make two changes ahead of Grand Slam decider in France

Hooker Amy Cokayne and lock Abbie Ward return to start for England's Red Roses ahead of Saturday's Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider vs France at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux (4.45pm kick-off); Lark Atkin-Davies (ankle) and Rosie Galligan (thumb) ruled out injured

Thursday 25 April 2024 12:20, UK

England v Ireland - TikTok Women's Six Nations - Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium England's Abbie Ward in action during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday April 24, 2022.
Image: England's Abbie Ward returns to the side as one of two changes ahead of Saturday's Grand Slam-decider vs France

John Mitchell has made two changes to his Red Roses squad to take on France in Saturday's Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

At hooker, Amy Cokayne returns to start having served a one-match suspension vs Ireland last time out, with Lark Atkin-Davies dropping out due to an ankle injury.

The other change comes in the second row, with Abbie Ward returning to start as Rosie Galligan is ruled out with a broken and dislocated thumb, having undergone surgery this week.

Alongside Ward, Morwenna Talling continues in the second row having been promoted from the bench moments before kick-off in last week's emphatic victory over Ireland at Twickenham.

Amy Cokayne scored on her return from injury for the Red Roses
Image: Amy Cokayne returns to start at hooker, having been suspended last time out

England's potent back-three remains the same, with full-back Ellie Kildunne combining with wings Abby Dow and Jess Breach.

Megan Jones and Tatyana Heard start in midfield again, with Emily Scarratt remaining on the bench, while Holly Aitchison and Natasha Hunt are the half-backs once more.

Into the forwards, loosehead Hannah Botterman and tighthead Maud Muir start in the front-row unit with Cokayne.

Blindside flanker Sadia Kabeya, openside and skipper Marlie Packer and No 8 Alex Matthews complete the starting side.

"Our focus has remained on our process and how we best prepare for the next opposition," head coach Mitchell said. "We now have an exciting challenge in France which we're all looking forward to."

John Mitchell
Image: John Mitchell is looking to guide the Red Roses to a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in his first year in charge

Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Morwenna Talling, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Kelsey Clifford, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Emily Scarratt, 23 Sydney Gregson.

