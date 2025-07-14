British and Irish Lions squad: Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham called up to provide cover after first Test against Australia
Monday 14 July 2025 09:24, UK
Scotland trio Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham have been called up to the British and Irish Lions squad ahead of their series against Australia.
The Lions' squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions, who are being brought in to provide cover that will prevent key Test personnel from backing up in next Tuesday's match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV after this Saturday's first Test against Australia, live on Sky Sports at 11am (build-up from 10am).
Prop Sutherland, hooker Ashman and wing Graham have all been summoned from Scotland's tour of New Zealand.
Graham will link up with the Lions in Brisbane on Monday, while Sutherland and Ashman will arrive in Melbourne on Sunday, with Scotland facing Samoa in Auckland the previous day.
Sutherland made two Test appearances for the Lions in South Africa four years ago.
Head coach Andy Farrell named a 38-player squad in May but since arriving in Australia, full-back Jamie Osborne, hooker Jamie George and prop Tom Clarkson have been added.
Pollock: Lions have sights on Wallabies whitewash
Henry Pollock has revealed the British and Irish Lions have set their sights on whitewashing the Wallabies as they target an unbeaten tour of Australia.
The Lions enter the first Test bolstered by an eight-try demolition of an AUNZ Invitational XV, with Farrell scheduled to name his team for the Brisbane opener on Thursday.
Farrell's tourists are strong favourites to win the series and Pollock, who is likely competing for a place on the bench at Suncorp Stadium, insisted they were aiming for greatness.
"We want to come here and be the best Lions team ever. We've been talking about that loads and 3-0 is definitely on the table," Pollock said.
"Whether you're playing or not playing in the Tests, we're all just trying to strive to be the best team we can and get that 3-0 win. If that's playing or not playing, then I'll adjust and be the best team-mate I can be."
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies (W 36-24)
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0)
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Tuesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
