England vs Australia: George Ford starts at fly-half against Wallabies with Marcus Smith and Noah Caluori omitted

George Ford has edged Fin Smith in their battle for England fly-half duties against Australia with Marcus Smith missing the Allianz Stadium showdown altogether.

Ford will continue in the No 10 jersey he wore throughout the summer tour to Argentina and the United States when Fin Smith, who was first choice during the Six Nations, was involved in the British and Irish Lions tour.

In another significant selection call, Guy Pepper has been chosen ahead of Tom Curry in the back row with the Sale flanker one of six Lions named on the bench for Saturday's match.

Pepper excelled against the Pumas and USA during the summer, making his debut and winning two further caps, and the 22-year-old has now been handed the blindside duties in his first appearance at Twickenham.

Marcus Smith was part of Andy Farrell's squad that visited Australia during the summer, but has been overlooked completely with Fin Smith providing playmaker cover from the bench.

"We're excited to begin our Quilter Nations Series campaign against Australia and to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side," Borthwick said. "Australia have had four months together, so it'll be a great challenge for us first up.

"We've worked hard with the time we've had, and the players can't wait to play in front of a passionate home crowd. It's another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a team."

England will resume the experiment of fielding Tommy Freeman at outside centre with the Lions wing forming an all-Northampton midfield partnership alongside Fraser Dingwall.

Freeman's positional switch means Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tom Roebuck are picked on the wings, with teenage sensation Noah Caluori made to wait for his first taste of international rugby.

Sale hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is set to earn his 50th England cap from the bench, which features vice captains Ellis Genge and Jamie George.

On Cowan-Dickie's 50-cap milestone, Borthwick added: "Luke is a fierce competitor who gives absolutely everything every time he pulls on an England shirt.

"Reaching 50 caps is a reflection of his consistency, resilience and commitment to the team over many years. We couldn't be prouder of his achievement."

England squad to face Australia

Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12, Fraser Dingwall, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Fin Smith.

November 1

England vs Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 8

England vs Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm)

November 15

England vs New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)