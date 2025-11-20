Autumn Nations Series: Harri Deaves in for Wales debut vs All Blacks as Louis Rees-Zammit starts again

Harri Deaves will complete his journey from roofer to Wales international against New Zealand on Saturday, as Louis Rees-Zammit starts again.

Ospreys flanker Deaves will win his first cap in a Wales side showing five changes from the one that edged out Japan 24-23 with a last-gasp penalty.

The 24-year-old joined the Ospreys Academy from his local club Pontyclun, chasing his rugby dream after a brief civil engineering course at Bridgend College.

Deaves' early days at Ospreys, alongside British and Irish Test Lions Alex Cuthbert, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb, saw him turn up for morning training sessions in his van ahead of afternoon work as a roofer.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: "Harri Deaves making his debut I think is an amazing story.

"His performances for the Ospreys, both sides of the ball, have been outstanding. I love how he plays the game.

"He's a smaller rugby player and the way he plays he adds physicality. His speed and aggression are there for everyone to see.

"It's an amazing opportunity for Harri and we can't wait to see him go on Saturday."

Image: Louis Rees-Zammit starts again for Wales on the right wing, having scored last week vs Japan

Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright join Deaves in the back row, while props Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti return to partner captain Dewi Lake in the back row.

There are two changes to the back line with Scarlets centre Joe Hawkins winning his first cap since the 2023 Six Nations.

Hawkins joined Exeter from Ospreys after that tournament and was ineligible for the 2023 World Cup as he did not have the required number of caps for plying their trade outside of Wales.

Tom Rogers returns on the wing with Josh Adams suspended following his red card against Japan.

Harlequins fly-half Jarrod Evans, who came off the bench against Japan to kick the winning penalty, is among the replacements again.

Tandy said: "We obviously want to improve the performance from Japan.

"I thought we had some outstanding moments against Argentina (in week one). We felt we would have liked to have improved more last weekend.

"It was obviously good to get the win, but we want to improve our own performance against a world-class opposition on Saturday."

Wales: 15 Blair Murray (Scarlets), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol), 13 Max Llewellyn (Gloucester), 12 Joe Hawkins (Scarlets), 11 Tom Rogers (Scarlets), 10 Dan Edwards (Ospreys), 9 Tomos Williams (Gloucester); 1 Rhys Carre (Saracens), 2 Dewi Lake (Ospreys, c), 3 Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), 4 Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), 5 Adam Beard (Montpellier), 6 Alex Mann (Cardiff), 7 Harri Deaves (Ospreys), 8 Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: 16 Brodie Coghlan (Dragons), 17 Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), 18 Archie Griffin (Bath), 19 Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), 20 Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), 21 Kieran Hardy (Ospreys), 22 Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), 23 Nick Tompkins (Saracens).

All Blacks make 12 changes, but aren't 'underestimating' Wales says Robertson

New Zealand boss Scott Robertson insists the All Blacks are not underestimating Wales, despite making 12 changes from their defeat to England.

Only captain Scott Barrett, flanker Simon Parker and Will Jordan, who switches from full-back to wing, keep their places from the team beaten 33-19 at Allianz Stadium last weekend.

Outside-half Beauden Barrett, flanker Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor are among the big names rested at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

All Blacks head coach Robertson said: "We have a lot to play for this weekend.

"We want to put on a performance that reflects the effort and pride we have put in.

"We do not underestimate the passion and resolve that Wales will bring and we know how organised, accurate and ruthless we need to be in return."

New Zealand have won their last 33 matches against Wales, with the All Blacks' last defeat in the fixture coming in 1953.

New Zealand: 15 Ruben Love, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cortez Ratima; 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3 Pasilio Tosi, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 5 Fabian Holland, 6 Simon Parker, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Wallace Sititi.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Fletcher Newell, 18 George Bower, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Christian Lio-Willie, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Leicester Faingaʻanuku, 23 Sevu Reece.