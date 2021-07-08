Alex Dombrandt one of four England debutants vs Canada, alongside Harry Wells, Dan Kelly, Adam Radwan

Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt will make his England Test debut on Saturday vs Canada

Alex Dombrandt heads a cast list of four more England debutants for Saturday's Test clash with Canada at Twickenham.

The powerful Harlequins No 8 joins Leicester Tigers lock Harry Wells and centre Dan Kelly, as well as Newcastle Falcons wing Adam Radwan in winning their first caps in west London this weekend.

Lewis Ludlow will captain England for the second time, following Sunday's 43-29 victory over the USA where Eddie Jones handed out 12 new caps, the most in one match since 1947.

Leicester Tigers lock-cum-flanker Harry Wells will also make his debut, starting in the second row for England

England have cast the net far and wide for new talent in this two-Test summer series, with 12 senior players touring South Africa with the British and Irish Lions.

"Our focus this camp is being as strong a 36-player squad as we can be and there has been a lot of hard work and intense competition," said Jones.

"There is a responsibility on the 23 players selected to perform to their personal best.

"We want to go out there and put smiles on the faces of all the supporters watching at Twickenham and at home."

Hooker Jamie Blamire makes his first start having come off the bench against the USA, while Ellis Genge is vice-captain once more and Charlie Ewels starts again at lock.

Harry Randall and Marcus Smith pair up again at half-back, while Northampton's George Furbank will cover fly-half from the bench.

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant is also among the replacements, with England this week selecting three backs on the bench.

Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga drops out of the squad, however, having made his debut off the bench last week in the centres.

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Dan Kelly, 11 Adam Radwan, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Harry Randall; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie Blamire, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Lewis Ludlow (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Callum Chick, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Furbank, 23 Joe Marchant.