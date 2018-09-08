Accrington 1-1 Burton: Billy Kee penalty earns point for Stanley

Billy Kee scored from the penalty spot to rescue a point for Accrington in their 1-1 draw with Burton.

The Brewers had taken an 11th minute lead through summer signing Scott Fraser.

Nigel Clough's men looked on course for their first away win of the season as Accrington struggled to find a way back into the game for long periods.

It was the fifth game in a row the Reds had fallen behind and having managed to come back in the previous four they did it again as Kee converted an 85th minute penalty.

Accrington had got off to the better start, with chances falling to the fit-again Kee, Sam Finley, Sean McConville and defender Mark Hughes.

However, after dominating the opening exchanges, midfielder Fraser killed their momentum with his first goal for Burton since signing from Dundee United, finishing well after Marvin Sordell's initial shot was well saved.

But Accrington kept going and after substitute Offrande Zanzala was tripped in the box, Kee fired in the equaliser from 12 yards.