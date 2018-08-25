Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Unai Emery gets first Gunners win

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Unai Emery got his first win as Arsenal manager as the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Ham may feel their performance deserved a point as they went ahead in the 25th minute with Marko Arnautovic firing home from the edge of the area.

Arsenal were level five minutes later as Nacho Monreal slotted home before West Ham defender Issa Diop (70) saw the ball strike his midriff from an Alexandre Lacazette cross and go in.

Danny Welbeck then sealed the result the second minute of added time, given plenty of space to slot home from a Hector Bellerin delivery as West Ham suffered three opening Premier League defeats for the second season in a row.

Player ratings Arsenal: Cech (7), Bellerin (6), Mustafi (6), Sokratis (6), Monreal (7), Guendouzi (7), Xhaka (6), Mkhitaryan (6), Ramsey (8), Aubameyang (7), Iwobi (6).



Subs used: Lacazette (7), Torreira (5), Welbeck (6).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Fredericks (7), Balbuena (6), Diop (5), Masuaku (6), Sanchez (5), Wilshere (6), Anderson (7), Snodgrass (7), Antonio (7), Arnautovic (7).



Subs used: Hernandez (6), Perez (5), Yarmolenko (4).



Man of the match: Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal thought they had taken an early lead in the 12th minute, but Aaron Ramsey's header was ruled out for offside. The Welshman picked out Bellerin on the right flank, before the defender cut back for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His effort was saved but Ramsey was there to head in the rebound, but the offside flag was raised.

It was West Ham who made the breakthrough in the 25th minute. Felipe Anderson strode down the field before playing a neat give-and-go with Arnautovic at the top of the box. The striker then took a touch to get the ball past Sokratis and fire home into the bottom corner.

Team news Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal matchday 18 after suffering an illness with Aaron Ramsey replacing him. West Ham made four changes with Ryan Fredericks, Carlos Sanchez, Issa Diop and Michail Antonio coming into the XI. Jack Wilshere and Lukasz Fabianski also lined up against their former side.

But the lead did not last for long as Arsenal equalised five minutes later. Mkhitaryan picked out a superb run from Bellerin down the right of the area and found Monreal, who had time to take a touch before sweeping past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The second half began at a pace, with Fabianksi called into action inside three minutes to keep out a Shkodran Mustafi header before Arnautovic's half-volley from an Anderson cross was saved well by Petr Cech.

It was some bad West Ham luck that saw Arsenal take the lead in the 70th minute. The Hammers failed to clear an Arsenal attack, allowing Ramsey to head the ball back into the area. Lacazette held off Carlos Sanchez before slotting the ball across - intended for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - but Diop was ahead of the striker to see the ball unwittingly turned home off his midriff.

Issa Diop challenges Alexandre Lacazette

Substitute Welbeck sealed the victory for Emery in the second minute of added time after Bellerin put the ball into the area through the legs of Arthur Masuaku, allowing the striker - in plenty of space - to slot home and give Arsenal their first three points of the season.

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League London derbies at the Emirates in, winning seven and drawing three.

West Ham United have lost their first three games of the Premier League season for the third time this decade (also 2010-11 & 2017-18) after doing this just five times between 1920 and 2010.

Nacho Monreal celebrates his equaliser

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has had a hand in 14 Premier League goals in 2018 (eight goals, 6 assists), second only to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (22).

Issa Diop is only the eighth player to score an own-goal on his Premier League debut and the first to do so for West Ham United in the competition.

Man of the match - Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey was back in the starting XI after being dropped against Chelsea, replacing Mesut Ozil, and it was a solid performance from the Welshman in midfield. He was involved in plenty of the good, passing moves from Arsenal and could even have nabbed a goal if he had not have been offside. Should Ozil return for next weekend's game against Cardiff, Emery will have some tough decisions to make.

Notes for Southgate Jack Wilshere played the full 90 minutes but was rather ineffective against his former side and picked up a booking. Michail Antonio did well on the wing, constantly getting the better of Hector Bellerin, and could be on the periphery of Gareth Southgate's thinking.

Would VAR have made a difference?

Perhaps for a few minor incidents. Mkhitaryan's free-kick in the 43rd minute hammered into the West Ham wall and there were some calls for a handball, but nothing was given by referee Graham Scott. There was another half penalty appeal in the 79th minute as Fabian Balbuena appeared to be holding back Danny Welbeck in the box, sending him to ground, but again, the appeals went unanswered.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after his cross was turned in for an own goal by Issa Diop

What's next?

Arsenal will be live on Sky Sports next weekend when they travel to Cardiff in the Premier League on Renault Super Sunday. West Ham will be in action in midweek when they face AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports Football before welcoming Wolves to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.