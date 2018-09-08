Barnsley 1-1 Walsall: Andy Cook earns late point for Saddlers

2:36 Barnsley 1-1 Walsall Barnsley 1-1 Walsall

Barnsley extended their unbeaten run to seven games as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Oakwell by Walsall.

Victor Adeboyejo gave the home side the lead before Andy Cook equalised late on.

In a first half of few chances, Walsall had the best chance to go ahead in the 14th minute. Nicky Devlin's cross found Morgan Ferrier but his header was saved superbly by Jack Walton.

The home side enjoyed an extended spell of pressure after the restart and it paid dividends in the 55th minute.

A short corner found Alex Mowatt in the box and he crossed to half-time substitute Adeboyejo who bundled the ball home from four yards.

Barnsley had a great chance to double their lead after the hour as Kieffer Moore's cross found its way to Mamadou Thiam on the edge of the box but he fired over the bar.

Walsall then equalised against the run of play in the 88th minute through second half substitute Cook. George Dobson found Cook in the box and he fired home from seven yards.