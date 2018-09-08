Blackpool 3-2 Bradford: Jay Spearing double inspires stunning late comeback win for Tangerines

2:07 Blackpool 3-2 Bradford Blackpool 3-2 Bradford

Blackpool scored three times in the final six minutes to come from two goals down and beat Bradford 3-2 in David Hopkin's first game in charge of the visitors.

Eoin Doyle and Jack Payne gave Bradford the lead, but Jay Spearing scored twice, and Curtis Tilt pounced on Richard O'Donnell's error to snatch a late winner.

The game burst into life after 59 minutes when Tilt tripped Kelvin Mellor in the area and Doyle coolly sent Mark Howard the wrong way from the spot.

Payne then doubled the lead five minutes later, finishing low into the corner through a defender's legs.

Spearing pulled one back from the spot with six minutes remaining, firing into the bottom corner after O'Donnell fouled Armand Gnanduillet.

Three minutes later, Ryan McGowan tripped Tilt in the area and, though O'Donnell saved Spearing's initial penalty, the Blackpool captain converted the rebound.

And Tilt then won the game in the 90th minute when O'Donnell spilled a routine cross, pouncing on the loose ball and stabbing in.