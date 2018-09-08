Oliver Yew moderator 5pts 'ENGLAND CAN FOLLOW GERMANY'S EXAMPLE'Philipp Lahm believes England can follow Germany's example by using a World Cup breakthrough to usher in a new era of sustained success. "Even before the World Cup, I was really interested in how [England] would do - I believed they had a good chance because they had a young and talented team," he said. “My question was whether they could really sustain form over the course of a tournament and bring their individual abilities to the fore [when] you face really difficult opponents. "What I saw on the pitch was a good, functioning team. Everyone was helping each other out and this is what you need to be able to compete at the highest level. A good team spirit is what you need to be successful. "Just looking at our team from 2006 to 2014 period, it helped writing history together, going through so many semi-finals. It was something extremely educational, everybody knew how a team-mate would react in difficult times or under pressure. This knowledge helped us compete at the highest level. Nonetheless, you still need quality individual players in the national squad."