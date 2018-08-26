Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea: Late own goal maintains flawless start for Chelsea

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Chelsea made it three wins from three with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Newcastle on Renault Super Sunday.

De Andre Yedlin's unfortunate own goal on 87 minutes sealed the win for Maurizio Sarri's dominant side after a controversial finale at St. James' Park.

Eden Hazard fired Chelsea in front from the penalty spot on 76 minutes after Fabian Schar was harshly penalised for a foul on Marcos Alonso.

But Newcastle were level six minutes later as Joselu's near-post header was allowed to stand, despite Yedlin catching Olivier Giroud in the face with an elbow in the build-up.

Chelsea had the final word, though, as Yedlin turned Alonso's cross into his own net to maintain the Blues' flawless start to the season, and leave Rafa Benitez's men waiting for their first victory.

What's next?

Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Football - before hosting Manchester City in next Saturday's teatime kick-off. Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge in one of next Saturday's five 3pm Premier League games.

