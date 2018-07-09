Everton winger Yannick Bolasie interesting Fenerbahce

Yannick Bolasie has been at Everton for two years

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, Sky Sports News understands.

The Turkish side finished second in the Super Lig last season, and are looking to strengthen their squad before they enter the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Bolasie has been at Everton for two years after joining the club from Crystal Palace for close to £30m.

He has made only 32 appearances for the Premier League side in that time, however, after suffering a serious knee injury at the end of 2016 that kept him out for over a year.

In his 32 appearances for Everton, Bolasie has scored just two goals.

The 29-year-old is the latest of Everton's forward players to attract interest from other sides.

According to Sky sources, they have already turned down an offer from RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman, and Galatasary say they are in talks over a loan move for Henry Onyekuru.

New RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed the club are still in talks over a deal for Lookman - who spent last season on loan at the German club - on Monday.

"We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman - we want him back and he wants to come," he said. "We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a no. 6, 8 or 10."