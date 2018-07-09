Galatasaray begin Henry Onyekuru loan talks with Everton

Henry Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Anderlecht

Turkish club Galatasaray have confirmed they have begun formal talks with Everton over a deal for striker Henry Onyekuru.

Sky Sports News understands it would be a loan deal for the 21-year-old if it goes through.

Onyekuru joined Everton last summer before being sent out on loan to Belgian side Anderlecht.

He scored nine goals in 19 appearances for Anderlecht but returned to Everton in January this year when a knee injury ruled out him out for several months.

Galatasaray said on Twitter they have started "formal negotiations" with Everton over another temporary switch for the forward, who had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs before sealing his move to Goodison Park.

Arsenal and West Ham both held talks with the player's advisors after he scored 20 goals for Eupen in the 2016/17 campaign.

Everton completed a deal after they activated his £6.8m release clause, but Onyekuru has yet to make an appearance for the Toffees.

Sky Sports News also understands that Fenerbahce, another Turkish club, are interested in signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.