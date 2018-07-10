Football News

Sunderland agree fee to sell Joel Asoro to Swansea

Swansea boss Graham Potter knows Asoro from his time managing in Sweden

Last Updated: 10/07/18 12:06pm

Joel Asoro will become Graham Potter's second signing as Swansea manager
​​​​​​​Sunderland have agreed a fee of £2m to sell Joel Asoro to Swansea, according to Sky sources.

The Swedish striker had one year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light and rejected a new contract offer.

Asoro joined Sunderland from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna in 2015.

The 19-year-old, who scored three goals in 29 appearances for the Black Cats last season, will have a medical in Wales this week.

Asoro will become Graham Potter's second signing since taking over at the Liberty Stadium, following the arrival of former Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea.

