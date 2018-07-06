Swansea City News

Swansea City sign former Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea

Last Updated: 06/07/18 5:15pm

Jordi Govea will be playing at the Liberty Stadium next season
Swansea have completed the signing of former Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea subject to a work permit.

The 19-year-old was released by Real this summer and has now signed a three-year deal with the Swans.

Govea was born in Ecuador but also qualifies to play for Spain.

"I think it's a great opportunity for me. It's a club with a lot of history," he told Swansea's official website.

"I really like it here. I love the city and I feel good.

"I'm looking forward to getting started as soon as possible."

