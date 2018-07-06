Swansea City sign former Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea

Jordi Govea will be playing at the Liberty Stadium next season

Swansea have completed the signing of former Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea subject to a work permit.

The 19-year-old was released by Real this summer and has now signed a three-year deal with the Swans.

Govea was born in Ecuador but also qualifies to play for Spain.

"I think it's a great opportunity for me. It's a club with a lot of history," he told Swansea's official website.

Jordi Govea joins us on a three-year deal...✍️https://t.co/A5IjPc75nW — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 6, 2018

"I really like it here. I love the city and I feel good.

"I'm looking forward to getting started as soon as possible."

