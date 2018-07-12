Oli McBurnie signs new three-year Swansea deal

Oli McBurnie is set to be part of Swansea's squad as they bid to return to the Premier League

Oli McBurnie has signed a new three-year deal - with the option of a fourth year - with Swansea City to end the speculation over his future at the Liberty Stadium.

The Scottish international's previous deal expired at the end of the season, but new manager Graham Potter has moved to secure his long-term future.

McBurnie has made 18 appearances for Swansea - scoring two goals - but scored 9 in 17 during a loan spell with Barnsley during the second half of last season.

After the deal was confirmed, the 22-year-old said: "I am delighted to sign the new contract. It's been a long time coming.

"After coming back and seeing the plans for this season, and speaking to the gaffer and everyone involved, I think it's the perfect thing for me to do at this time in my career.

"The club have shown faith in me with this contract and I have shown faith in the club. Hopefully it can be mutually beneficial and we can work well together.

"For me it's now about trying to play as many games as possible and trying to help the club as much as possible."