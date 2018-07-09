Andre Ayew loan target for Besiktas and other Turkish clubs
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/07/18 1:15pm
Besiktas are one of a number of Turkish clubs interested in taking Andre Ayew on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.
It is understood Swansea are listening to both loan and permanent offers for the player.
Ayew returned to Swansea in January, signing a three-and-a-half year deal for a club record £18m fee from West Ham, having left the club for the Hammers in 2016.
The 28-year-old Ghanaian spent nine years with Marseille before heading to south Wales in June 2015 for his first spell.
