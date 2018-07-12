Football News

Everton's Henry Onyekuru joins Galatasaray on season-long loan

Everton will reportedly receive £700,000 loan fee for 21-year-old

Last Updated: 12/07/18 7:39pm

Galatasaray have signed Everton forward Henry Onyekuru on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Toffees last summer but sent on loan to Anderlecht, where he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances before injury, as he did not qualify for a work permit.

Everton will reportedly receive a £700,000 loan fee for the youngster, who has joined up with Galatasaray's training camp in Switzerland.

"Galatasaray are glad to make the signing of Henry Onyekuru official! Nigerian 21-year-old winger is joining us from Everton on loan," the Turkish club tweeted.

Galatasaray confirmed they had begun formal talks with Everton over a deal for Onyekuru earlier this week.

Sky Sports News also understands Fenerbahce, another Turkish club, are interested in signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

