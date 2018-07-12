Everton's Henry Onyekuru joins Galatasaray on season-long loan
Everton will reportedly receive £700,000 loan fee for 21-year-old
Galatasaray have signed Everton forward Henry Onyekuru on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old was signed by the Toffees last summer but sent on loan to Anderlecht, where he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances before injury, as he did not qualify for a work permit.
Everton will reportedly receive a £700,000 loan fee for the youngster, who has joined up with Galatasaray's training camp in Switzerland.
New face in #Galatasaray training session! #Onyekuru has joined the yellow-reds in Switzerland today. pic.twitter.com/7InQ0Ft4GE— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 12, 2018
"Galatasaray are glad to make the signing of Henry Onyekuru official! Nigerian 21-year-old winger is joining us from Everton on loan," the Turkish club tweeted.
Galatasaray confirmed they had begun formal talks with Everton over a deal for Onyekuru earlier this week.
Sky Sports News also understands Fenerbahce, another Turkish club, are interested in signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
