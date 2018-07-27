Ledley King says Premier League top-four finish is key for Tottenham

0:46 Ledley King says top four is key for Tottenham this season Ledley King says top four is key for Tottenham this season

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King says a top-four finish is key for the club this season as they prepare to move into their new stadium.

Spurs are gearing up for a third-straight season of Champions League football under Mauricio Pochettino after finishing third in the Premier League.

King believes the current squad will harbour ambitions of winning the league going into the new campaign, but stressed a Champions League spot must be secured in their first season at their new ground, the 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'.

"The team's in the place where it will always be looking to try and win the league title at the start of the season, but ultimately top four is really key for us," King told Sky Sports News.

Spurs unveiled their new stadium's branding on Thursday

"Obviously moving into our new stadium it's important that we secure top four, but at the beginning of the season the lads will believe they can win the league, and rightly so."

Tottenham are the only club in last season's top six yet to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Pochettino says he is not unduly worried by their inactivity in the transfer market, insisting signings on the way, and former midfielder Darren Anderton has said the fans must trust the Spurs boss.

"People are always going to talk about big signings in the media, Mauricio has done wonderful things since he has been at the club," Anderton told Sky Sports News.

"The fans have to trust him. We all do, we know what a wonderful job he has done over the last three years, he has been so consistent it's outstanding.

"For me, the key is that we keep that core set of players together and build on it when it's needed."

