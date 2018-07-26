New ground to be known as 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'

Spurs have constructed a new stadium on the site of their old White Hart Lane ground

Spurs have announced that their new ground will be known as 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'.

The stadium's branding will feature an acknowledgement of the club's north London location.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad played their home games at Wembley last season, while the new ground was being constructed at White Hart Lane.

The ground is now almost ready and will host a pair of test events on August 27 and September 1, before Liverpool come calling for the stadium's Premier League opener on September 15.

A Spurs statement read: "We are delighted to unveil our new stadium brand identity.

"As well as becoming a new, world-famous home for Tottenham Hotspur, our new stadium will also stage NFL matches, concerts and other major events, as we look to create an iconic global sports and entertainment destination in Tottenham.

"Our new stadium will currently be known as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the 'A' of the word 'Stadium' stylised to create an arrow pointing north, to represent our proud North London heritage.

Spurs will be celebrating home goals at a brand new stadium this season

"Further nods to our history can be found throughout the stadium, with club mottos adorning the elevations of the building along with our distinguished cockerel crest cast in concrete around the stadium perimeter.

"Inside, you will find feature bars such as The Shelf and The White Hart, as well as the polished concrete floors made from crushed aggregate taken from our beloved former home, White Hart Lane."