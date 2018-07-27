Crystal Palace remain interested in signing Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham

West Ham are willing to listen to offers of around £10m for Cheikhou Kouyate

Crystal Palace remain interested in signing West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that Palace are in talks with West Ham, who are listening to offers of around £10m for the 28-year-old.

However, no formal bid has been tabled by Palace following the initial talks, which could well run into the final week of the Premier League transfer window, which closes on August 9.

Kouyate recently returned to training after appearing for Senegal at the World Cup this summer.

He has three years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, having joined West Ham from Anderlecht in 2014, and has gone on to score 15 goals in 147 appearances.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has already added seven new players to his squad ahead of the new season and revealed on Tuesday he could make further signings before the close of the transfer window.

But it is understood he will need to raise funds through player sales following a £94.9m spend, with the club willing to sell Michail Antonio before the deadline.

The Hammers are prepared to consider offers of more than £15m for Antonio, with Palace interested in signing the winger.