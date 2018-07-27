Fulham, Burnley and West Ham step up interest in Alfie Mawson

Alfie Mawson joined Swansea from Barnsley in 2016

Fulham, Burnley and West Ham were all in talks to sign Alfie Mawson from Swansea on Friday, according to Sky sources.

The Swans want more than £20m for the centre-back, who is still getting back to fitness following knee surgery at the end of last season.

West Ham had a number of offers rejected earlier in the summer as they bid for both Mawson and keeper Lukasz Fabianski, whom they signed in June.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Burnley had opened discussions for the defender as they prepare for their first season in European competition.

And now Fulham, who want another centre-back after signing Maxime Le Marchand, have come in for Mawson in the last 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.