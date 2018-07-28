Newcastle accept Fulham's £22m Aleksandar Mitrovic bid

Mitrovic scored 12 goals during last season's loan spell at Fulham

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set for a permanent move to Fulham after a £22m bid was accepted, according to Sky sources.

The Serb has left Newcastle's Portuguese training camp to finalise his move to Craven Cottage.

Talks have continued over the last few days to secure a return for Mitrovic after his four-month loan spell ended in June.

Discussions had hit a stumbling block with the Whites initially prepared to pay £16m, while Newcastle wanted £18m.

It is understood the final fee is £22m, which could rise to £27m with potential add-ons.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 matches while on loan at Fulham last season, as the club secured promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

He made four appearances for Serbia at the World Cup, scoring once in the defeat to Switzerland.

Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 after scoring 44 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgian side.

He has since struggled for the same consistency with the Magpies, netting only 17 times in 72 appearances for the club.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez admitted earlier in July that he was being forced to "wheel and deal" in this summer's transfer market and would have to sell players to generate funds.