Napoli make loan offer for Man Utd's Matteo Darmian
Last Updated: 29/07/18 11:03pm
Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis says they have made a season-long loan offer for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.
The Italy international started United's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday but is behind Antonio Valencia in the pecking order and wants a move as he seeks more playing time.
Jose Mourinho has said Darmian can leave if they receive a suitable bid and Di Laurentiis says Napoli have made a loan offer with a view to a permanent deal.
Speaking to Italian outlet Radio Kiss Kiss, Di Laurentiis said: "We have asked for Darmian on a loan with a right to sign next summer."
Damian, who joined United from Torino in 2015, says a return to Italy could be an attractive option.
"I want to play more regularly," said the 28-year-old. "Last season, I didn't play much, that's my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.
"I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don't know."