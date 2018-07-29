Napoli make loan offer for Man Utd's Matteo Darmian

Napoli want Matteo Darmian on a season-long loan

Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis says they have made a season-long loan offer for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

The Italy international started United's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday but is behind Antonio Valencia in the pecking order and wants a move as he seeks more playing time.

Jose Mourinho has said Darmian can leave if they receive a suitable bid and Di Laurentiis says Napoli have made a loan offer with a view to a permanent deal.

0:49 Jose Mourinho revealed his frustrations over Manchester United's transfer inactivity but suggested there could be one new signing on the way Jose Mourinho revealed his frustrations over Manchester United's transfer inactivity but suggested there could be one new signing on the way

Speaking to Italian outlet Radio Kiss Kiss, Di Laurentiis said: "We have asked for Darmian on a loan with a right to sign next summer."

Damian, who joined United from Torino in 2015, says a return to Italy could be an attractive option.

"I want to play more regularly," said the 28-year-old. "Last season, I didn't play much, that's my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.

"I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don't know."