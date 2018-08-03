Transfer Talk: Does Anthony Martial have a future at Manchester United?

Host Pete Graves is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge and Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market, with under a week to go until Deadline Day.

The panel discuss the futures of Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele, as Tottenham prepare to listen to offers for the trio.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Alderweireld, but are they more likely to turn to Barcelona defender Yerry Mina?

The panel also look at whether Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United is over, as his relationship with Jose Mourinho comes under more strain.

Following interest from Barcelona, could Willian push for a last-minute exit from Stamford Bridge?

Wilfred Zaha has once again been linked with a move to another Premier League side and our panel discuss what hopes Crystal Palace have of keeping him this season.

There is a blockbuster move in Serie A with Gonzalo Higuain joining AC Milan, while Real Madrid are determined to keep hold of Luka Modric despite interest from Inter Milan. The panel look at what that means for next year's Champions League.

Pete reacts to Rafael Benitez's latest concerns over Newcastle's transfer business, as a deal to bring in Salomon Rondon from West Brom stalls.

Plus we have news from West Ham, Burnley, Leicester. Everton, Arsenal and Watford. And finally, Pete and Michael answer your listener questions.