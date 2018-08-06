Harry Maguire to return to Leicester training as Manchester United prepare bid
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 06/08/18 5:59am
Harry Maguire is set to return to Leicester training on Monday with Manchester United preparing to make a bid for the defender.
The 25-year-old centre-half is expected back after having extra time off to recover from playing for England in the 2018 World Cup.
His performances in Russia - and for Leicester in the Premier League after signing from Hull in a £17m last summer - mean he has attracted interest from Jose Mourinho, who is believed to have made Maguire his top target ahead of the new season.
Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for Maguire before the transfer window closes on Thursday, according to Sky sources.
United are reportedly aware they will be required to pay a new world-record fee for a defender to sign him away from the King Power Stadium.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more
The current record is the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this year.
Man Utd vs Leicester
August 10, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
Last week, Leicester manager Claude Puel made it clear he hopes to keep Maguire, saying: "I think Harry is a very good player for us. It's important to keep him and just a few days before the season it would be not a good thing for the squad, for the confidence for Leicester.
"We lost Riyad Mahrez. We know the importance of this player. We cannot lose also a very good player for the team."
If United are unable to complete a deal for Maguire, it is understood their list of targets including Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina.
Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season is against Leicester on Friday, live on Sky Sports.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.