Victor Camarasa having Cardiff medical ahead of loan move from Real Betis
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:36am
Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa is undergoing a medical on Thursday morning ahead of a loan move to Cardiff City, according to Sky sources.
The 24-year-old can play across the centre of midfield, though is most effective in the No 8 or No 10 position.
He did not feature for Betis in their friendly fixture against Cardiff on Saturday, ahead of the potential move.
Cardiff have been linked with a midfielder after failing to secure a loan return for Liverpool's Marko Grujic, who looks likely to move to a European club after Thursday's UK deadline.
Neil Warnock's side are still interested in signing Bournemouth's Harry Arter on loan, with Cardiff having already approached the club regarding a potential deal.
