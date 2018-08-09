Victor Camarasa having Cardiff medical ahead of loan move from Real Betis

Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa is undergoing a medical on Thursday morning ahead of a loan move to Cardiff City, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old can play across the centre of midfield, though is most effective in the No 8 or No 10 position.

He did not feature for Betis in their friendly fixture against Cardiff on Saturday, ahead of the potential move.

Cardiff have been linked with a midfielder after failing to secure a loan return for Liverpool's Marko Grujic, who looks likely to move to a European club after Thursday's UK deadline.

Neil Warnock's side are still interested in signing Bournemouth's Harry Arter on loan, with Cardiff having already approached the club regarding a potential deal.

