Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song joins Swiss side Sion

Alex Song played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2012

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and West Ham United midfielder Alex Song has joined Swiss side Sion on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Swiss Super League side, who are currently fifth after four games in the country's top division.

Song had been training with Sion for several weeks before sealing the move, after leaving Russian side Rubin Kazan in January.

The Cameroon international made over 200 appearances for the Gunners, before moving on to Barcelona.

Song then returned to the Premier League for two separate loan spells with West Ham, before moving to Russia.

Sion are captained by former Fulham and Nottingham Forest midfielder Pajtim Kasami.