Liverpool will win the Premier League title, predicts Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce predicts Liverpool will win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City this season.

Liverpool have won their first two top-flight games and put in an impressive display in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the league last season and lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. But speaking on The Debate, Pearce believes Liverpool now have the experience and belief to go on and win their first Premier League title.

"I personally think they'll win the league this year," he said. "I think it's a two-horse race between them and City and they might just come out on top.

"I'm seeing a belief within the group that I probably haven't seen before from the back end of last season. They're hungry as well. They lost the Champions League final and the manner in the way they lost the final will hurt them.

"They didn't win the league last year so I think they've got the hunger in their belly. They're chasing that first title for however long and I think that hunger will get them over the line."

Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy, who joined Geoff Shreeves and Pearce in the studio, believes the Merseyside club are stronger than last season due to an improved defence.

He added: "They were very vulnerable to counter-attacks and with a defender like (Dejan) Lovren he was vulnerable.

"He left me so concerned that when the team won the ball and the opposition was going the other way, he would get exposed. For them to go and win the league I think it was going to be very difficult.

"They've shored that up, the defence. Now they have genuine pace. They can now defend one v one because, at times, with the way they play with the fullbacks going on and the wingers coming inside they're going to have to be prepared to do that at times."