James Milner says clean sheets will key in Liverpool's Premier League title bid

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner believes keeping clean sheets will be key in their bid to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only team in the Premier League not to concede a goal in their opening two matches.

Liverpool finished 25 points behind champions Man City last season but Milner thinks their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday was an example of how their new-found resilience is paying off.

Milner scored their opening goal - a penalty in the closing seconds of the first half and Sadio Mane added a second in stoppage time.

The result meant that Milner extended his Premier League record of not losing when scoring to 48 matches.

"That's something we have to work on: winning all different types of games," the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com.

"We know with the players that we have got going forward if we keep those clean sheets then we've got every chance of nicking a goal at the other end.

"So it comes from the 'keeper and all the way through the back four and all the way through the team and the way we play, everyone defends together."