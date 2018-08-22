Premier League questions: Can Wolves stop Man City again?

Manchester United will take on Tottenham live on Sky Sports this weekend

Can Wolves stop Manchester City again? Will home advantage aid Manchester United against Tottenham? We look at the weekend's Premier League questions...

Pep Guardiola's City get the weekend's action underway on Saturday afternoon when they host Wolves live on Sky Sports. Then Watford v Crystal Palace and Newcastle v Chelsea make up an exciting Renault Super Sunday double-header.

There is also a tasty clash on Monday Night Football as Man Utd host Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Here are the big questions ahead of the weekend...

Will Wolves stop City again? (Wolves v Man City, Saturday from 11.30am, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

The season is only two games old, but Manchester City already look like they might be unstoppable as they bid to defend their Premier League title. However, Wolves have history of stopping City.

Last season they held them to a goalless draw over 120 minutes in the Carabao Cup, becoming the first side to stop City scoring in the 2017/18 season.

How did they do it? A packed and well-organised defence restricted City's chances and 19-year-old Bright Enobakhare could have scored twice on the counter-attack. Let's see if Wolves can repeat the trick.

Will Emery stick to his guns? (Arsenal v West Ham, Saturday, 3pm)

Unai Emery's start at Arsenal sparked debate on Monday Night Football as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher crossed swords over whether or not he needs to adapt.

Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches and there have been questions about whether they have the right players to start attacks from the back or play a high defensive line.

But their two defeats have been against Man City and Chelsea, and West Ham - also without a point - should provide a less complicated test.

The Gunners should have more possession, more time on the ball and might have more opportunity to put Emery's methods into practice.

Will the Cherries continue their sweet start? (Bournemouth v Everton, Saturday, 3pm)

There were some revealing comments from Charlie Daniels this week as he spoke about how a half-time team talk at West Ham lifted Bournemouth.

"We came into the changing room and discussed what we wanted our season to be," the Cherries defender told the Daily Echo. "We said the next 45 minutes could have been a real decider about what we could achieve."

Bournemouth went on to win the game 2-1 to follow up their opening-day win over Cardiff.

So what could the Cherries achieve this season? Everton are likely to be their toughest test so far, but the early signs are positive, especially as they took until October 21 to reach the six-point mark last season.

Will Cardiff break their goalscoring duck? (Huddersfield v Cardiff, Saturday, 3pm)

Cardiff are yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season, having lost their opening game 2-0 to Bournemouth and a goalless draw with Newcastle last weekend.

They scored 69 in the Sky Bet Championship last season - the sixth highest in the league - and had the joint-best defence.

Huddersfield have also had a tough start to the season and will be looking for their first points this weekend after two successive losses including a 6-1 demolition by Man City last Sunday.

How will Leicester cope without Jamie Vardy? (Southampton v Leicester, Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie Vardy was sent off for Leicester at the weekend

After receiving a red card for a tough tackle on Wolves defender Matt Doherty last Saturday, Jamie Vardy will miss the next three games.

Leicester have lost their last four away games in the Premier League and it was Vardy who scored 11 away goals in the league last term - almost double that of any other player at the club.

The onus will be on the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray and James Maddison to step up as Southampton search for just their third Premier League win under Mark Hughes and their first three points of the season.

Will Brighton claim another 'big six' scalp? (Liverpool v Brighton, Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brighton will be riding high after their 3-2 win against Man Utd last Sunday, and although manager Chris Hughton said it would not change their season, their confidence will surely be boosted as they face another 'big six' side in Liverpool.

But the stats are not in their favour, with Liverpool having won their last five matches against the Seagulls in all competitions - scoring 20 goals and conceding just five.

Brighton have lost seven of their nine league trips to Anfield (W1 D1), with their only victory coming in March 1982 when Andy Ritchie scored in a 1-0 win.

Liverpool have scored six goals this season without conceding and will be aiming for three wins from three when they are back in front of their home fans on Saturday.

Another win for Watford? (Watford v Crystal Palace, Sunday from 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

It has been a winning start to the season for Watford, beating Brighton and Burnley in their opening two fixtures with impressive performances to boot.

The Hornets will be looking to win their opening three games of a league season for only the fourth time in their history and the first time in 20 years. The only previous occasions that they have done this have come in 1988-89 (2nd tier), 1997-98 (3rd tier) and 1998-99 (2nd tier) and on each of these three seasons, they have finished in the top five.

But Crystal Palace - who manager Roy Hodgson thought were unlucky during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on MNF - are decent travellers in recent months, having gone five games without defeat in the Premier League (W3 D2).

Will Maurizio Sarri continue his perfect start? (Newcastle v Chelsea, Sunday from 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

It's two wins from two for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri - beating Huddersfield and Arsenal while scoring three goals in each game - and could become the fifth Blues boss to win his opening three Premier League games after Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho.

However, Newcastle have proven to be a banana skin for Chelsea in recent times. They have lost 11 away Premier League games against the Magpies, only losing more against Arsenal (12) and Liverpool (13).

Newcastle have also won four of their last five home Premier League matches against Chelsea (D1), including a 3-0 win on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign, and have won their three home league games on a Sunday in 2018 (against Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea).

Is this the time for Fulham? (Fulham v Burnley, Sunday, 4pm)

Slavisa Jokanovic has acknowledged that Fulham need time to adapt to life in the Premier League after two defeats to start the season.

Only four players who started the Championship play-off final win over Aston Villa were named in the starting XI in the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, so there have been plenty of changes for Jokanovic.

However, this looks to be a good opportunity for Fulham to get off the mark. Burnley are without a win in their last seven Premier League matches and might be a little weary after travelling back from Greece on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League clash against Olympiakos.

Watford managed to take advantage of Burnley's slow start to the season last weekend - can Fulham do the same and get their own season up and running?

Will home advantage aid United? (Man Utd v Tottenham, Monday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Man Utd will not have made the start they wanted this season, with a 3-2 loss to Brighton under their belts already, but playing at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football could be a real advantage.

The side playing at home in this Premier League fixture has won each of the last seven matches, stretching back to March 2015. A team from London also has not won a league game at Old Trafford since Spurs on New Year's Day 2014 - since then, London clubs have taken just seven points from a possible 66 (P22 W0 D7 L15).

But Tottenham have won their opening two games and with Harry Kane breaking his August scoring hoodoo against Fulham, there is certainly hope for the north London side.