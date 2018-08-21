MNF review: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with victory at Crystal Palace, while Gary Neville offered his take on Manchester United. Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football....

Will Jose be at United next season?

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Jose Mourinho will be at Manchester United's next season after the club failed to back him the transfer market.

United were linked with Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire among others in the summer, and Carragher believes the apparent change in transfer policy, which saw moves for both players fail to materialise, could have greater implications on Mourinho's future at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, believes United should have backed Mourinho after handing him a new contract in January - and has urged them to do so until it's expiry in 2020.

Nev and Carra at odds over Emery

Carragher and Neville are famous for their disagreements over the years and this week's Monday Night Football featured one of the liveliest debates to date.

The Sky Sports duo crossed swords over Unai Emery's approach at Arsenal and whether or not he needs to adapt following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

Carragher insisted he doesn't currently have the right players to start attacks from the back, play a high defensive line or press from the front - and he argued he needs to mix things up in the short-term.

However, Neville drew on his experiences as Valencia manager and argued Emery should stick to his principles, no matter what.

The report...

James Milner's penalty and Sadio Mane's late strike saw Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, who had Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent off.

Stat of the Match

8 - James Milner is the first player to score eight consecutive Premier League goals from penalties. Boring. pic.twitter.com/Pawr9R3n5W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 20, 2018

'Van Dijk on verge of legend status'

Virgil van Dijk has the attributes to achieve legend status at Liverpool, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Reds have kept nine clean sheets in Van Dijk's 16 Premier League appearances for the club, and Carragher believes he can write his name alongside the likes of Alan Hansen if he continues on the same trajectory.

The managers

Roy Hodgson: "I've got some comfort or pride in the team's performance, but it's not going to change my anger at the way we came in at half-time a goal down. I don't think that's a penalty. It's a cause for frustration and anger. But if you ask me about the team's performance, I thought it was very, very good."

Jurgen Klopp: "We were there and helped each other to avoid big problems but it was not a brilliant performance from us tonight. A lot of players can play 70 per cent or 80 per cent better; it would have helped but we worked really hard and that's absolutely OK. I'm happy with the performance and very happy with the result."

WATCH: 'Salah won penalty'

Michael Oliver pointed to the spot when Mohamed Salah went down under a challenge from Mamadou Sakho - but should the penalty have stood? Neville offers his assessment of the challenge, which he believes Salah won.

Nev & Carra's season predictions

With two rounds of matches completed in the 2018/19 Premier League season, we challenged Nev and Carra to make their predictions.

The pair were tasked with telling us who will win the title this season, who will join them in the top four and who will finish seventh.

We also asked for a top scorer, a player of the season, a young talent and a player to keep an eye on.

WATCH: Neville in Liverpool shirt

Gary Neville begrudgingly kept his word on a pre-season bet and donned a Liverpool shirt on MNF, with Jamie Carragher also pulling on a Man Utd jersey.

