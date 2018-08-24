Transfer Talk: What next for Jose Mourinho and Man Utd?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Tom White is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and football writer Pete Hall to look at how clubs are dealing with the ramifications of the transfer window now that the Premier League is in full swing.

After Manchester United's 3-2 defeat to Brighton last weekend, the panel discuss whether United's failure to sign a centre-back is coming back to haunt them.

Click here to listen and subscribe via iTunes.

And with critics continuing to round on Jose Mourinho, Pete and Dharmesh evaluate the club's transfer history under the Portuguese manager and assess the options for the future at Old Trafford.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are facing a goalkeeping crisis after the injury to Claudio Bravo, but what options do the Premier League champions have for a replacement?

Click here to listen on Acast.

Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley joins the show to look at what business Celtic and Rangers might do before the end of the transfer window in Scotland on August 31.

There are updates on the futures of Tottenham's Danny Rose and Everton youngster Ademola Lookman, plus with Championship clubs still able to make loan signings, we have all the latest from Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Q.P.R., Stoke and a historic deal for Millwall.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions.