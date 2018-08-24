Besiktas appear to confirm imminent Loris Karius loan from Liverpool

Besiktas have appeared to confirm the imminent arrival of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan.

The Turkish Super Lig side installed a graphic on their Twitter page of the German in a Besiktas shirt with the words "Loris Karius #CometoBesiktas".

😂 Looks like Besiktas have jumped the gun with Loris Karius' confirmation!



The graphic was subsequently removed but hinted talks have progressed well over the prospective two-year loan deal that Sky Sports News reported was under discussion earlier this week.

Besiktas are in need of a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham and Sky sources understand they are hopeful of a two-year loan costing £1.25m per year plus an extra fee of £1.79m at the deal's conclusion.

Karius played 33 games for the Reds last season but came under fire for his performance in the Champions League final, which included two errors that led to goals in the 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

He was in tears at the final whistle and the Reds decided to press ahead with interest in Roma's Alisson, subsequently signing the Brazil 'keeper in a then world-record £67m transfer.