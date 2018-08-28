Jamie Vardy is putting club over country, says Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy thinks Jamie Vardy is putting club before country

The Leicester striker has been a regular in Gareth Southgate's squads since he was appointed as England head coach in November 2016, and while he has not completely "shut the door" on playing for his country, it is likely he made his final international appearances at the 2018 World Cup.

Murphy, who played nine times for England, thinks the decision has been made to help the 31-year-old extend his club career at the highest level.

Speaking on The Debate, Murphy said: "With the way he plays he is probably thinking ahead. He puts so much into it. He relies on that sharpness and that pace.

"I grew up and all I ever wanted to do was play for Liverpool. England was a bonus. It was one of the proudest days of my life and I was proud to do it but my team with England squads, I think it's a mentality maybe in our country that the club is a priority. It's more important what you do there.

Gareth Southgate with Vardy at the World Cup

"He's thinking about his club career. He's not thinking I'll do everything to play for England whenever the chance comes."

Meanwhile, Neil Lennon thinks Vardy still has plenty to offer England, saying Southgate should try and convince the forward, who has scored seven goals in 26 appearances for his country, to change his mind.

"He's 31 and he came into football late so he still might have plenty left in his legs," the Hibernian manager said. "He looks as if he certainly still has plenty in his legs. His goal record for England is very good and his goal record for his club is very good.

"I feel sad for any player who retires but for one so young, he still has so much to offer. I get all the personal stuff in terms of his family but I think it's England's loss."

Finally, while Mail on Sunday's chief sports writer Oliver Holt understands Vardy's decision, he thinks it leaves England very short in attack ahead of England's Nations League opener against Spain on September 8, live on Sky Sports.

He said: "I understand it but I think my regret about it is we are not overly blessed with attacking talent. We are slightly thin on the ground up front."

When asked what would happen if there was an injury to Harry Kane, he added: "I think if you try and look on the bright side you hope Marcus Rashford will get a few more chances but the basic answer is we are struggling."