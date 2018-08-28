Pick your England squad for Nations League clash with Spain and Switzerland friendly
Gareth Southgate names his next England squad this week - but who would you pick?
After a memorable run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, England will be back in action in September with their first Nations League match against Spain and a friendly with Switzerland.
England vs Spain
September 8, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
It will be intriguing to see how boss Southgate looks to develop his squad and build on their World Cup - but we're giving you the chance to select the 23 players you'd name if you were in his shoes.
Should Southgate stick or twist?
Should England manager Gareth Southgate stick with his World Cup stars or start introducing new faces? The Sunday Supplement panel discuss...
Will you stick with the tried and trusted members of that World Cup group? Or would you turn to even more young players with a view to planning for Euro 2020?
