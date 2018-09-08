John Terry set to join Spartak Moscow on one-year deal

John Terry has undergone a medical with Spartak Moscow

John Terry is expected to sign a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow with an option for a further year, according to Sky in Italy.

The 37-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season, underwent a medical with the Russian club in Rome on Saturday morning.

Terry originally hinted he could return to Villa this season after declaring he still has "unfinished business" at Villa Park.

However, the former England and Chelsea captain is now expected to join Spartak, who are currently second in the Russian Premier League behind rivals Zenit St Petersburg.

Terry could face former international team-mate Steven Gerrard and Rangers in the Europa League if he joins Spartak.

The two teams have been drawn against each other in Group G, alongside Villarreal and Rapid Vienna.