The best World Cup XI, based on Sky Sports Power Rankings

France may have closed the curtain on a scintillating summer of football - but which players have made the World Cup XI? We used the Sky Sports Power Rankings to find out...

The rankings are updated after each round of games and reflect players' form based on points awarded for 32 different matchday stats.

Using the final Power Rankings chart, we've assembled the top-ranked players for each position in a 4-5-1 formation. Let us know if you agree with the selections @SkyFootball or in the comment section below...

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois makes the World Cup XI

Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois is the uncontested No 1, collecting 40 per cent more Power Ranking points than any other 'keeper in Russia.

The Chelsea star made a tournament-topping 27 saves and kept three clean sheets, conceding only six goals across the seven fixtures.

Just missed out: Kasper Schmeichel, Guillermo Ochoa and Robin Olsen

Defence

Kieran Trippier is the world's top-ranked defender

Eyebrows were raised when Kyle Walker started at centre-back and former team-mate Kieran Trippier claimed the right wing-back role - but Trippier ended the tournament as the world's top defender in the Power Rankings.

The 27-year-old created a staggering 24 chances and scored a stunning free-kick during the defeat to Croatia, recovering from a groin strain and producing another impressive performance during the third-place play-off with Belgium.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina is the first-choice centre-back, partnering John Stones - who starts ahead of team-mate Harry Maguire and World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

While Varane misses out, team-mate Lucas Hernandez claims the final rearguard spot at left-back - boosted by his two assists and 16 tackles.

Just missed out: Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Meunier, Andreas Granqvist and Mario Fernandes

Midfield

Golden Ball winner Luka Modric starts in midfield

Paul Pogba soared into the starting XI after his performance in the final, joining Golden Ball winner Luka Modric in central midfield.

Pogba scored a decisive goal from range on Sunday to restore his side's two-goal advantage and won 20 aerial duels during the tournament - more than any other midfielder in Russia.

Modric produced squad-topping numbers across a raft of stats, including passes and chances created - but also netted two goals en route to his nation's first ever World Cup final.

Just missed out: Kevin De Bruyne, Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Isco, Aleksandr Golovin and N'Golo Kante

Attack

Power Rankings winner Kylian Mbappe won Young Player of the Tournament

Antoine Griezmann claims the centre-forward spot ahead of Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, with Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard shoehorned into the side as a No 10 after finishing runner-up in the Power Rankings chart.

Power Rankings winner Kylian Mbappe claims his favoured position down the right flank, with Brazil's Neymar occupying the left wing.

Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the tournament with a long-range strike during the 4-2 win over Croatia and produced a tournament-topping 53 dribbles in Russia.

Just missed out: Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Artem Dzyuba and Romelu Lukaku

