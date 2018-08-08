City retain title, Tottenham finish as runners-up ahead of Liverpool & Manchester United

The stats-based Sky Sports Predictor is back for the new season - and it's tipping Man City to retain the Premier League title.

Tottenham would land the runners-up spot ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, according to the predictive algorithm.

Chelsea narrowly miss out on automatic Champions League qualification in fifth, while Unai Emery would lead Arsenal to their second successive sixth-place finish.

How does it work? The Sky Sports predictor is based on a system called Elo, originally set up to rate chess players. It takes into account form, who your team still has left to play, and how well a team has done in previous seasons.

The algorithm does not factor transfers, so Liverpool's league-topping £176.9m spent on players this summer could influence the standings as the season progresses.

In contrast, Tottenham are the only Premier League club not to have signed a player this summer - although the club has reportedly bid £25m for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish,

At the other end of the table, it's bad news for Wolves upon their return to the Premier League - with a predicted immediate return to the Championship after a rock-bottom finish.

Newly-promoted Cardiff will suffer the same fate and will be joined by David Wagner's Huddersfield - while Fulham are tipped to buck the odds and end the season in 12th spot.

