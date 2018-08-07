Tottenham bid £25m for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish started his career at Aston Villa in 2011

Tottenham have made a £25m bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Spurs are awaiting response from Steve Bruce's Villa.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with Tottenham all summer but, with Deadline Day looming on Thursday, he remains at Villa Park.

He was in the starting line-up for Monday's 3-1 win at Hull and was given a standing ovation from Villa fans when he was substituted with seven minutes left - before they sang 'We want you to stay' at full-time.

Steve Bruce discusses Aston Villa's transfer deadline worries

After the game, Bruce told Sky Sports: "He is a wonderful talent. We will do our best to keep hold of him, but it is going to be difficult.

"We understand the human side. He will want to play in the Premier League, Europe, Champions League.

"The owner has made it clear that he wants him to stay. To be fair to Jack, he has got on with it."

In his press conference, Bruce added: "We are all trying our best to hang on to him but, at the moment, there is no decision to be made as they are not at the figure where the owners are even blinking."

