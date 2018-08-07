Transfer Deadline Day: What each Premier League club still needs

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday but who still needs what ahead of Deadline Day and which players could yet leave?

Some top-flight clubs will be content with their business, while others - including Manchester United and Jose Mourinho - are keen to add further reinforcements before the cut-off time of 5pm.

Here, we assess where each Premier League club may still look to trade before this weekend's big kick-off but you can have your say on the deals you would still like to see - tweet us @SkySportsPL.

Transfer Centre

Arsenal

New boss Unai Emery has already been busy in the market, signing Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi. But the Gunners are looking to offload players before the deadline, with Emery admitting his squad is too big. Calum Chambers is set to join Fulham on a season-long loan, while West Ham are trying to sign fringe forward Lucas Perez, according to Sky sources.

Arsenal's remaining business is set to be outgoings

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has secured left-back Diego Rico and promising young attacker David Brooks but remains in the hunt for a midfielder and hopes to sign Levante's Jefferson Lerma before the deadline, with the clubs in advanced talks. Lerma can play the holding role and slot in at right-back. Howe remains an admirer of Brentford centre-back Chris Mepham but after seeing a bid rejected back in June, a renewed late offer at this stage looks unlikely.

Brighton

Brighton signed Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a club-record fee in the region of £17m and though Chris Hughton has declared himself thrilled with a "versatile" player who will boost his attacking options, he remains in the market for a central defender. The Seagulls have been thwarted so far in approaches for centre-backs Liam Moore at Reading and Jack O'Connell at Sheffield United but local media have now linked them with a move for Wigan's Dan Burn.

Burnley

Boss Sean Dyche has bemoaned the "crazy numbers in a seller's market" but has boosted his defence with the signing of Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough for a joint-club-record £15m fee. Dyche is now looking for midfield additions but may have to widen the net after Sam Clucas' proposed switch from Swansea broke down. Goalkeeper Nick Pope has had surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Dyche has confirmed his interest in Joe Hart.

Joe Hart made a rare appearance for Man City in Chicago but could seal a move to Burnley

Cardiff

Neil Warnock has done some early business, recruiting hungry Championship players in Bobby Reid and Josh Murphy - but the Bluebirds manager has admitted his "thin" squad could do with further reinforcements. With Marko Grujic seeming unlikely to return and Aron Gunnarsson's injury, a central midfielder appears the top priority. But Cardiff's Troy Deeney trail has gone cold and Omar Bogle is set to leave on loan so Warnock could do with bringing in a striker, too.

Chelsea

Eden Hazard and Thibault Courtois could be the big names involved in Chelsea transfers in the final days of the window, and although Maurizio Sarri has made clear he would like to keep both, money talks and could prize both from Stamford Bridge. Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have made Jack Butland their top target to replace Thibaut Courtois if he leaves for Real Madrid, although the goalkeeper failed to turn up for training on Monday.

Thibaut Courtois' Chelsea future has been in doubt

Jorginho has been the only new face at Stamford Bridge so far this summer, joining from Napoli for around £50m to team up again with new boss Sarri. But when Gonzalo Higuain moved to AC Milan and crushed any hope of bringing him to Stamford Bridge, the likelihood of Alvaro Morata starting the season as the club's main striker shot up with time running out to find another possible replacement. Sarri's hands have been tied by having less than a month to finalise his squad, as the mess that was Antonio Conte's sacking meant he was not appointed until July 14. The Italian said last week he wanted only "one more signing" before the window shut - and Wilfried Zaha is reported to be one option for the Blues.

Crystal Palace

Zaha's name is never far from the top of any transfer rumour involving Crystal Palace, and the Ivory Coast international has been regularly mentioned in connection with possible moves to Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Ex-Palace winger Yannick Bolasie is reported by the Evening Standard to be a target from Everton should he move on. Palace boss Roy Hodgson has explicitly said he wants to keep the forward at Selhurst Park though, and it appears it would take a significant bid to truly test their resolve. A domino effect could begin should Lucas Perez join West Ham from Arsenal, with Michail Antonio - whom Sky Sports reported the Eagles were keen to sign last month - potentially available.

Everton

Everton looked shaky at the back during their final pre-season friendly - a 3-2 defeat to Valencia - and Marco Silva needs central defenders before Thursday's deadline. Sky Sports News understands Silva, who has already secured Richarlison and Lucas Digne, is hopeful of luring Colombia's Yerry Mina to Goodison Park but wants further competition in that position after selling Ramiro Funes Mori and sending Ashley Williams to Stoke on loan. Another central midfielder would also be welcome.

Everton need defensive reinforcements - and are hopeful of landing Yerry Mina

Fulham

A busy summer for Fulham is expected to continue until the deadline after manager Slavisa Jokanovic made it clear he still needs another left-back, centre-back and defensive-midfielder. The Whites are set to sign Calum Chambers on loan from Arsenal, which will cover the centre-back and right-back areas, and they remain interested in Southampton's Matt Targett and left-back and Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui.

Landing those players would represent strong business for the newly-promoted side, who have already signed Alfie Mawson, Jean Michel Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Maxime Le Marchand and goalkeeper Fabri, but there is still a lack of Premier League experience among the squad.

Fulham are still hopeful of bringing back Matt Targett

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have had a busy summer with eight players joining the club on permanent deals, which has included turning the loans of Jonas Lossl, Terence Kongolo and Florent Hadergjonaj into transfers. Tom Ince has gone the other way in a £12m deal to Stoke, in the Terriers' only significant outgoing of the summer, and Sky Sports News understands they are unlikely to pursue any further business in the rest of the window.

But there have been suggestions in the local press that David Wagner is keen on Wolves-bound Adama Traore; Terriers fans will hope for a twist in the tail.

Leicester

Leicester City are still sweating on the future of Harry Maguire, whom Sky sources understand will soon be subject of another bid from Manchester United for a fee which would prove a world record for a defender. That kind of money would buy Leicester a great deal, but they will not have long to re-invest at the back.

They have done good business already this summer, bringing in Jonny Evans for £3m, re-invigorating their midfield with James Maddison's arrival and Rachid Ghezzal arrived to plug some of the gaps left by Riyad Mahrez's £60m move to Manchester City last month. Claude Puel says he is happy with the quality of his squad.

Liverpool

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson have all arrived at Anfield in a summer spree that had compunded Jose Mourinho's woe and though Jurgen Klopp refused to rule out some last-minute shopping after a 5-0 win over Napoli - "We'll see what happens" - outgoings appear more likely. Divock Origi and Danny Ings could move on, while Sheyi Ojo may follow Ben Woodburn out on loan. Were the Reds to offload Loris Karius - who admitted last month he was considering his future at the club - Klopp would likely seeking a goalkeeping replacement. Christian Pulisic and Nabil Fekir are 5/1 and 9/4 respectively with Sky Bet to join, and though it is understood a late move for either appears unlikely this window, Pulisic remains a long-term target for Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Christian Pulisic

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are trying to sign another midfielder in the Fernandinho mould before the window shuts. Riyad Mahrez has been the only first-team addition since the side romped to the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion last term but Guardiola - who missed out on Jorginho - says he is only looking for "special talent". The Times have linked City with Julian Weigl, while reports in Italy claim a late move for PSG's Marco Verratti could yet be on the cards. Out-of-favour Joe Hart is expected to join Burnley.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's frustrations at United's lack of activity in the transfer window have been clear and calculated - but with just three days to go until Deadline Day, it remains unclear whether they will force executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward into action. Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant are the only players to arrive at Old Trafford this summer but there could be a fourth before Thursday's 5pm deadline. Reported moves for Willian and Yerry Mina appear to be at an end but Sky sources have indicated that United are preparing a world-record bid for Leicester defender Harry Maguire. Jerome Boateng is another option, according to Sky in Germany. Any other business looks set to concern departures, with Matteo Darmian the subject of interest from Napoli.

Manchester United want a centre-back but can they lure Harry Maguire this window?

Newcastle

It has been another fractious transfer window for Newcastle, Rafa Benitez stinging in his criticism of the club after a pre-season defeat to Braga. Benitez has worked creatively to seal Kenedy's return on loan and secure free agent Ki Sung-yueng, as well as completing deals for Fabian Schar and Yoshinori Muto, but is finally closing on the striker he so desperately needs. Salomon Rondon jas joined from West Brom in a season-long swap that has seen Dwight Gayle go the other way but the Spaniard could do with a further forward, as well as replacement at centre-back for the injured Florian Lejeune. Sky Sports News understands Benitez is also keen on PSG full-back Stanley N'Soki.

Southampton

A quality ball-playing central midfielder has been lacking for Southampton for some time but any new additions seem unlikely for Mark Hughes, who said over the weekend: "We are probably at a point where we are not likely to do any business, but you never know." In football, you never know indeed.

Fulham are still on the hunt for Matt Targett according to Sky Sports News, and had a bid rejected by the Saints earlier this summer, with outgoings a possibility at St Mary's, but incomings are not on the horizon for the Saints - yet. They did their business early, making the last of their fourth signings on July 14. Jannik Vestergaard was that arrival, following Angus Gunn, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Tottenham

Tottenham's lack of transfer activity may have supporters anxious but there is still time for Daniel Levy to pull off a late deal or two, for which he has been known. Sky Sports News understands Spurs are listening to offers for Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele before the deadline, and which of those players leaves may dictate who arrives.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish remains a Tottenham target

They are anticipated to make at least two additions, with Jack Grealish still wanted in the attacking positions behind Harry Kane and Amadou Haidara, Tanguy Ndombele, Morgan Sanson and Wilmar Barrios on the radar in central midfield.

Watford

A striker is a must for the Hornets - Pablo Alcacer reportedly a loan target - as the three on their books scored just 11 goals between them last season. Abdoulaye Doucoure was the club's top scorer, and tying him down to a new contract is a big boost.

But there are areas elsewhere that have not been addressed. A new centre-back would give Javi Gracia better options considering the age of Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Adrian Mariappa and Sebastian Prodl, who are all in their 30s, while Craig Cathcart has struggled with injuries for a number of years.

West Ham

West Ham have already spent big money - but they haven't broken the bank just yet. The Hammers are keen on bringing Lucas Perez to the London Stadium from Arsenal, where he has found himself out of favour and spent last season on loan in Spain in a tough campaign with Deportivo.

West Ham still want to boost their forward options and could land Lucas Perez

They are also chasing Joao Felix from Benfica, with a willingness from both clubs to get a deal done before Thursday's deadline, and Porto's Moussa Marega could follow if the clubs can settle on a valuation. In terms of outgoings, Michail Antonio is still a target for Crystal Palace.

Wolves

The Premier League newcomers have made a number of big signings but there are still areas that Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to strengthen before the window shuts. A right-sided centre-back is a priority with Domegoz Vida from Besiktas among those proposed as a solution. In attack, Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes have both been mentioned but with Diogo Jota able to play centrally as well as on the flanks, Wolves could well feel they have enough if they can complete the signing of Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.

