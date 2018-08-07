Transfer Talk: Will Thibaut Courtois get his Real Madrid wish?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Pete Graves is joined by Laura Woods and Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth to chat about the final moves in the transfer market before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur joins to discuss the futures of Thibaut Courtois and Toby Alderweireld in particular.

Kristof reveals why he fears Courtois will continue to miss Chelsea training - with Real Madrid in hot pursuit - while Manchester United's long-standing interest in Alderweireld may well come to a head on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports' football features writer Adam Bate joins to explain why Manchester United must keep hold of Paul Pogba - despite Barcelona's offer.

But Dharmesh explains why this could be a problem that could still go on beyond Deadline Day.

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out more ins and outs at Liverpool before the window closes. The panel dissect any potential deals.

There is an update on Tottenham's pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and why history suggests Spurs could still get their man.

We have news from West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester and Burnley.

Plus, the panel reveal their favourite Deadline Day memories and answer your listener questions.