Manchester City's Sergio Aguero tops Sky Sky Sports Power Rankings

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has topped the Sky Sports Power Rankings this week.

The Argentine hit the first hat-trick of the Premier League season during a 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield at the Etihad, with team-mate Benjamin Mendy (No 6, down two places) assisting his third.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (No 2, no move) made it two goals in as many games, hitting 10-man Crystal Palace on the break during the closing minutes to secure a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Everton's summer recruit Richarlison (No 3, no move) also maintained goalscoring form, netting his third of the season in a 2-1 over Southampton.

Richarlison scored his third goal in two games following a £40m move from Watford

Bournemouth came back from a goal behind to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium - with centre-back Steve Cook (No 4, up 26 places) heading home with a 66th-minute matchwinner.

Cardiff stopper Neil Etheridge (No 5, up 78 places) soared into the top 10 after saving his second penalty in as many games to salvage a point during a goalless stalemate against Newcastle.

Neil Etheridge saved Kenedy's tame penalty attempt during Cardifff's 0-0 draw with Newcastle

Chelsea duo Pedro and Marcos Alonso were among the top performers after getting on the scoresheet during an eventful 3-2 win at Arsenal.

Watford midfielder Will Hughes (No 8, up 50 places) charged up the chart after netting a stunner during a 3-1 win at Burnley, with Clarets' centre-back James Tarkowski (No 10, up seven places) netting an early equaliser.

Elsewhere, David Silva, James Maddison, Lucas Moura and Kieran Trippier all made considerable headway up the table after scoring from range over the weekend.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past two matchdays by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.

